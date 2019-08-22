National League round-up: Former Barnet, Chesterfield, Bristol Rovers and Nottingham Forest striker Junior Agogo passes away
The football world were saddened to hear of the death of former Ghana striker Junior Agogo at the age of 40.
The striker started his career at Sheffield Wednesday before spending time on loan at current National League side Chesterfield among others.
Agogo then spent time in the MLS before returning to England in the National League with Barnet where he scored 20 goals in 39 matches during the 2002-03 season.
That earned him a Football League move to Bristol Rovers where he enjoyed a fairly prolific three seasons at the Memorial Stadium before moving to Nottingham Forest. Agogo helped Forest earn promotion back to the Championship in 2007-2008, finishing as the club's top scorer that season with 13 goals.
He featured 27 times as an international for Ghana between 2006 and 2009, scoring 12 goals. The striker ended his playing career with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in 2012.
Several of the Ghanaian's former clubs, including Barnet and Chesterfield paid their respects to the player following his passing.
Elsewhere, Ebbsfleet United manager Garry Hill is confident in turning his side's fortunes around after failing to pick up a single point from their opening five league matches. The Fleet confirmed the signing of Frankie Sutherland on Wednesday afternoon.
"The league table doesn’t tell lies but we’re not a bottom-of-the-table team," Hill told the Kent Messenger.
“As soon as we get a result, I think we’ll move on and go in the right direction, I’m pretty confident of that. I’m not worried, I do believe the results will come."