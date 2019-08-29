National League round-up: Notts County closing in on striker and former Liverpool, Wrexham and Chesterfield man Dean Saunders freed from jail
Notts County manager Neal Ardley is hopeful of securing a new striker in the coming days.
The newly relegated Magpies currently sit 12th in the National League table with Ardley commenting ‘watch this space’.
The as yet unnamed striker could sign for Notts in the coming days as their manager said in an interview with Nottinghamshire Live: “We identified one (striker) a long time ago, but a number of things have happened that has meant we have had to sit and be patient.
“We are more hopeful than ever that something can be done and if it does it will be the next few days.”
Elsewhere, former Wrexham and Chesterfield manager Dean Saunders has been freed from jail after one day ahead of an appeal following a hearing at Chester crown court on Thursday.
The former Wales international and Liverpool striker was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison for failing to provide a breath sample to the police.