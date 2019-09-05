National League round-up: Notts County make double signing and Harrogate Town managing director discusses club's dwindling support
Notts County completed a double signing on Thursday as they brought defender Richard Brindley and winger Sean Shields to Meadow Lane.
The Magpies singed former Bromley full-back Brindley on a permanent deal after he failed to agree a new deal at Hayes Lane.
Shields joins on loan from follow National League side Ebbsfleet United, who currently sit second bottom of the table with just one win from their opening nine matches.
Notts have started their first season in non-league football in unremarkable fashion with 10 points in the first month leaving them 15th.
One point and two places above Neal Ardley’s is last season’s play-off ‘quarter-finalists’ Harrogate Town, who have seen their crowd figures dwindle for their second season in the fifth tier.
During the 2018-19 season, Town’s crowd figures at the CNG Stadium only dropped below 1,000 on one occasion. But with crowds of 900 and 729 in each of their last two home matches, Harrogate managing director Garry Plant has addressed the situation.
“It’s not that we aren’t concerned, but we’re certainly not panicking at this stage,” Plant told the Harrogate Advertiser.
“Of course we don’t want to see crowds falling, every football club needs fans coming through the gates, but there are a lot of factors to consider.
“This is now our second season in the National League and perhaps the novelty is wearing off. You’ve also got to remember that results have not been the best. People want to see the team winning games of football.”