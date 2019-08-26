Nicky Featherstone on Hartlepool United coping with quick turnaround of matches ahead of Wrexham clash
Just 48-hours after drawing at Chorley, Hartlepool United are back in National League action against Wrexham.
Pools welcome the Dragons to Victoria Park looking to pick up their first home win of the campaign.
Featherstone, who has featured in all six of Hartlepool's matches so far this season, is confident the squad can cope with the demands of the Bank Holiday doubleheader and pick up favorable results.
"We’ve got a good enough squad and a big enough squad to cope with the quick turnaround of matches," he admitted.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"I think there’s seven or eight games in the first month and probably seven in the second month so we’ve got a squad that will cope with the demands of the fixture schedule.
"I was speaking to Gus [Mafuta] about how Salford struggled at the start of last season and before that Tranmere struggled. A lot of teams beat each other in this league and everyone takes points of everyone."