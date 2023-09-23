Goalkeeper Peter Jameson helped Hartlepool United to their first clean sheet of the season with vital saves in the 1-0 win at Dagenham and Redbridge.

John Askey’s men made the trip to Victoria Road on the back of three games without a win, drawing last time out, but any nerves were settled within the first half-hour, with Sam Ling scored an own goal, turning in Oliver Finney’s cross.

Pools keeper Peter Jameson put on a solid display to help his side take all three points, notably saving good efforts from Ibie and Harry Phipps each side of the break.

But Jameson saved the best from last by producing a brilliant save to deny Omar Mussa a stoppage time equaliser.

Hartlepool Mail

The win sees Hartlepool end their run of three games without a win, and they moved into sixth place as a result, now with 19 points from their first 11 games while Dagenham drop to 19th having picked up just 11 points in as many games. They are now four without a win.

There is little time for Pools to rest, though, with attention quickly switching to Tuesday night’s clash with Solihull Moors at home.