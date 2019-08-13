Niko Miur celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Vanarama National League match between Maidenhead United and Hartlepool United at York Road, Maidenhead on Saturday 10th August 2019. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News)

Predicted Hartlepool United line-up against AFC Fylde as they look to make it back-to-back National League wins

Hartlepool United will be looking to carry on that winning feeling when they welcome AFC Fylde to Victoria Park this evening (7:45pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 15:46

Our Pools writer Dominic Scurr has delivered his verdict on how Craig Hignett’s side will be looking to line-up against AFC Fylde this evening.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the selection...

1. GK - Ben Killip

Steady display on Saturday, the Pools number 1 is always certain to retain his place when fit.

Photo: Ian Randall

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB - Peter Kioso

Kenton Richardson's ankle injury means Kioso will be one of the first names on the team sheet at right back. Will be looking to build on a strong performance down at Maidenhead.

Photo: Ian Randall

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB - Fraser Kerr

Showed a greater understanding with defensive partner Michael Raynes on Saturday as nothing got past the centre-back pairing.

Photo: Ian Randall

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB - Michael Raynes

Will hope to bring the confidence of a clean sheet into the game as he faces the difficult task of trying to keep Fylde frontman Danny Rowe quiet.

Photo: Ian Randall

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4