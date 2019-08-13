Predicted Hartlepool United line-up against AFC Fylde as they look to make it back-to-back National League wins
Hartlepool United will be looking to carry on that winning feeling when they welcome AFC Fylde to Victoria Park this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 15:46
Our Pools writer Dominic Scurr has delivered his verdict on how Craig Hignett’s side will be looking to line-up against AFC Fylde this evening.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see the selection...