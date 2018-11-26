Raj Singh insists there is no need to panic as Hartlepool continue transfer hunt

Chairman Raj Singh has revealed he trusts manager Matthew Bates and Craig Hignett to sign the right players to turn around Pools’ slump.

The owner talked last week of backing the manager in the transfer market if Bates and director of football Hignett can find value for money.

And Singh says the duo’s record with transfers speaks for itself.

“There is a trust there,” said Singh.

“Both Matty and Craig’s track record speaks for itself. I think we have the right people at the club to keep building, pushing in the right direction.”

“At the moment it is important we see how the lads we have brought in settle.

“When that process is over we will see whether we need more players and if we can move others out.”

Expectation has been a topic of conversation in the town of late, with the side’s slide away from the promotion play-off mix.

Singh says while some may have got carried away with the season start, he has revealed no one at the club ever rode the crest of that wave.

By the same token, he said all is calm at Pools at present, despite their struggles.

“No one at this club ever said we would finish here, or finish there,” said Singh.

“We never wanted to put that pressure on anyone. We have a young manager here who the fans need to get behind. We have a good squad who need backing, too.

“The manager will makes mistakes, the players will and I will. But at this stage there is absolutely no need to panic. I am confident we have the players to turn things around.”