Raj Singh's Hartlepool United takeover to be completed today

Raj Singh's Hartlepool United takeover is set to be completed today.

The deal for the club is expected to go through before today's home game against Bromley.

Singh is heading up a consortium involving Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, with current owner John Blackledge, of Sage Investments, willing to sell Pools for an initial £1 followed by staged payments over a number of years.

The deal has been in the hands of solicitors over the weekend, but the Mail understands it will be completed today followed by an official announcement.

The club received a temporary Hartlepool Borough Council last week to pay wages for the month while the takeover was in the process of being finalised.

Singh, a multi-millionaire businessman whose Prestige Group owns a number of care homes and construction companies in Teesside, is a former chairman of Darlington, and was at the helm when the club went into administration in 2013.

Singh's takeover will also see former Pools boss Craig Hignett return to the club in a director of football role.