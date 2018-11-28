Raj Singh's revealing comments that may have hinted at Hartlepool managerial change

Raj Singh admitted that Hartlepool United are 'always looking' at changes that need making at the club - just days before parting company with manager Matthew Bates.

In his programme notes for the game against AFC Fylde - which proved to be Bates' last match in charge of the club - Singh hinted that a change could be on the horizon.

While the Pools owner said that he and director of football Craig Hignett were keen to ensure that Hartlepool didn't become a club with a quick turnover of managers, he admitted that changes could be a possibility in the results-driven business.

And now Singh has made a major one, having parted company with Bates following a winless run that stretched back nine games.

That has caused some to speculate whether the club's owner was foreshadowing Bates' departure in his pre-game notes.

Singh wrote: "We've heard all sorts of different things doing the rounds about changes that need to be made and, of course, we are always looking at things on and off the pitch but panicking and making knee-jerk decisions does not help anyone.

"Having said that, we all know that football is a results-driven business and we will keep monitoring that every day of every week.

"Craig Hignett is determined to ensure that Hartlepool United is not a Club that has a reputation for hiring and firing managers - obviously he has his own experience on that front and it's something I agree with.

"We want this Club to be one where good managers will come and see it as a good opportunity, and where they will be given the time to do the job.

"But we will keep an eye on results and we will go from there.

"I think we've built a real trust which is a healthy thing between Chairman and Manager at at football club.

"Hopefully he can turn things around and get us back on track again sooner rather than later but if not then I know we have the type of relationship where we can have an open and honest discussion about what is in the best interests of the football club."