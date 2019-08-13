Relive the story of Hartlepool United's 2-2 draw with AFC Fylde
It was delight to disaster for Hartlepool United at Victoria Park as two goals from AFC Fylde in the final 10 minutes saw them nick a 2-2 draw.
By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 22:11
A stunning brace from Gime Toure put the hosts in control as they looked set to pick up another three points.
But two goals in two minutes from The Coasters’ Ryan Croasdale saw victory slip away from Craig Hignett’s side as they made it four points from their opening four matches.
