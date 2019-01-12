Richard Money discusses the importance of FA Trophy in Hartlepool’s priorities

Richard Money is expecting no easy ride from AFC Telford in the FA Trophy – despite the fact Hartlepool United are a division above their opponents.

The National League North outfit head for the Super 6 Stadium looking to upset their more illustrious opponents – but Money admits he’s taking the competition VERY seriously.

“This is a step up from Leamington and they are almost a National League club,” said Money, whose side are 14th in the fifth tier, compared to Telford who are fourth in tier six.

“We are not going well in the league, but they are in their division. They will be confident and not an easy game and we spend time getting that message across to the players.

“We need supporters to understand it’s not going to be easy and come and support us.”

Many managers, no matter what the level, tend to use cup competitions as an excuse to give players on the first-team fringes a run in the side.

Money, a winner of the Trophy with Cambridge, will not be treating it as such.

“We won’t make changes for the sake of it but we might be forced into one or two,” he said.

“Do we look at Kitch (Mark Kitching) in a new role from the start or the bench? We treat this seriously and whatever my comment and observations we recognise the way the league season has been terribly disappointing especially the way they started.

“No one can put their finger on why it has turned so quickly. A new manager comes in and there’s a bounce sometimes, but in history it was the case not so much now.

“There’s no magic wand to make it turn, but just give a different perspective and way of thinking which takes time to evolve. It may take a change of personnel to get there.

“We understand the anger, frustration and disappointment about the league season.

“But we have to get rid of the negativity. My job is to think about results but I don’t want to let the fact we lost last week take away from some very good things in the last few games. “