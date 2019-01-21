Richard Money makes surprising admission about his Hartlepool United future as he calls for patience

Richard Money has called for patience as he bids to turn around Hartlepool United’s fortunes.

Money has brought in now fewer than four new faces in the last fortnight, and believes the quartet will need time to gel before their impact can be seen.

The Pools boss, however, is keen to avoid reiterating his desire for more time.

And he admitted he was well aware that, should wins not be forthcoming, then his days at the Super 6 Stadium may be numbered.

That admission comes as something of a surprise given Pools desire to give their new manager time to turn things around - and the fact they remain well clear of National League safety.

Indeed, there have been positives to take from some of Hartlepool’s recent performances which bodes well for the rest of the campaign.

But Money believes that it would be ‘stupid’ to think that continuing this trend of results would not end in a managerial change.

“I’m well aware that any manager cannot keep asking for time and patience,” he said.

“I am well aware that we need to win a football match pretty quickly, otherwise there might be somebody else stood in this position pretty quickly.

“None of us are stupid.

“But the three league games prior [to Harrogate], I think we’ve played well in different stages.

“We picked up one win, one draw, one loss.

“After last week’s defeat against Telford, we made the decision to bring in three new players who I think will strengthen the club in the short-term in the longer-term until the end of the season.

“They walk in the door at 9 o’clock on Friday morning. We’re playing at 12:35 on Saturday afternoon.

“I would just ask everyone, what could you do with them to make them gel in that short space of time?

“We need a bit of time now with this group of players, but I’m well aware that I may not get it.”