Richard Money nears Hartlepool United exit door as talks continue

Hartlepool United are set to part company with former manager Richard Money.

According to a report in the Northern Echo, Money has decided to walk away from his position as director of football at Pools.

And the Mail understands the issue is in the hands of legal representatives as both parties seek a resolution to the situation.

Last week Money stepped down from his role as first team boss at the Super 6 Stadium and was replaced by then director of football Craig Hignett.

The 63-year-old, appointed as Matthew Bates' replacement in December, then stepped upstairs to resume Hignett's responsibilities.

Money lasted 43 days as manager at Pools, which was 17 more than his last posting as a boss in this country at National League rivals Solihull Moors.