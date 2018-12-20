Richard Money provides injury update on Hartlepool United skipper Andrew Davies

Hartlepool United skipper Andrew Davies has returned to first team training and could be in line for a National League recall.

Boss Richard Money has revealed the 34-year-old central defender is back on the training fields of Peterlee this week.

Conor Newton is now fully fit and in contention for the weekend's return to National League action at the Super 6 Stadium.

And provided the captain has no adverse reaction to an injury sustained back on Wednesday, November 21, could come into the reckoning for selection against Havant & Waterlooville on Saturday.

"Andrew trained Tuesday and a bit on Wednesday," said Money, who got off to a winning start as Pools boss in the FA Trophy last weekend.

"We brought (Harvey) Rodgers in last weekend, had a really good debut and that gives us more strength across the back.

"If someone of Davies’ quality – or anyone else of that matter – isn’t available then we have a bit more quality and strength in how we defend."

Money could also welcome back THREE midfielders to his matchday 16 with two returning to full training having missed out down at Leamington.

“Noble has trained, Newton has trained," said Money.

"(Lewis) Hawkins is back with us – so there’s a bit more depth there."

Hawkins, if selected, could make his first Pools appearance since Saturday, April 28 - the 2017/18 final day win at Tranmere Rovers.