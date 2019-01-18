Richard Money reveals the key attributes new boy Michael Raynes will bring to Hartlepool United's team

Michael Raynes is the experienced defensive leader Hartlepool United have been crying out for - that's the view of manager Richard Money.

Pools confirmed the news, first revealed in the Mail this morning, that Raynes has signed on loan from Crewe Alexandra for the rest of the season, with view to making the deal permanent in the summer.

And Money knows the 31-year-old is just the kind of experienced character his side needs, following the departure of former club captain Andrew Davies.

"Michael is a big voice, a good character and a leader," said Money to the club's official website.

"We’re young, certainly across the back, so an experienced head and someone who is going to communicate what we want on the pitch is what the team needs and that should help us for the rest of the season.

“Under normal circumstances, you wouldn’t think you could get someone like Michael in January so the moment we knew he was available we tried to make it happen pretty quickly.”

Raynes is set to make his Pools debut tomorrow, when Money & Co travel to Harrogate Town in the National League.

Manchester-born Raynes has played for Stockport County, Scunthorpe United, Rotherham United, Oxford United, Mansfield Town and Carlisle United as well as Crewe.

The player takes the number four shirt at the Super 6 Stadium.