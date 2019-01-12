Richard Money says Twitter and Facebook ‘bane of modern-day life’ as he imposes media blackout

Richard Money has imposed a media blackout amid recent Hartlepool United criticism.

Ignorance is bliss when it comes to opinions on social media, articles in the newspapers and radio phone ins as Money admits to not paying attention to what is written and said about himself and his team.

The 63-year-old feels social media can be a particularly damaging place to read fan views.

“I don’t read anything or listen to anything. I don’t get emails, phone calls or read the papers,” said the Pools boss, whose side take on AFC Telford in the FA Trophy second round at the Super 6 Stadium today (kick off 3pm).

“I think it’s important I lock myself away a little bit.

“I learned a long time ago not to look at social media. In my opinion it’s the bane of modern-day life, but I understand why people use it and need it.

“It should be a positive experience, but it doesn’t turn out like that and it’s a vehicle for people to vent their anger. I stay away from it.

“And to be honest the people who go on social media in that manner are recognised as a very small minority and the same people every week. You don’t get people using social media to say the manager is doing a good job or the manager is right.”

Money aimed some comments last week at fans and improving the atmosphere at the Vic, which he believes can be quite a negative place.

He stands by what he said – and hopes fans have taken his words in the right light.

“What we said needs to be said and I hope supporters take it in the manner it was meant. It’s not criticism, it’s just observations which needed to be said,” he said.

“If we are going to be a proper football club going forward then everyone needs to buy into what we are trying to do.”