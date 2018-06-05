Scott Loach thinks Hartlepool United coach can help bring out his best

Scott Loach cannot wait to continue his football progression under the watchful eye of Ross Turnbull.

The former Middlesbrough and Chelsea keeper was appointed to the coaching staff by then caretaker boss Matthew Bates back in February.

And Loach, who was made to pour over videos of Arsenal No 1 Petr Cech by Turnbull, admits having the 33-year-old on the books was a breath of fresh air.

You can’t teach an old dog new tricks is how the old saying goes.

And while it might be a stretch to call 30-year-old Loach an old dog, it’s fair to say he’s been around the block in terms of the Football League and National League.

The keeper himself admits he cannot help but keep learning and progressing with Turnbull, even though many would think his days of soaking up new techniques and practices would be long gone.

“It will be interesting getting the chance to work with Ross for a full season,” said Loach.

“I learned a lot in seven or eight weeks towards the back end of the season.

“So for me it will be good to see how much I can progress under him next year.

“A full season working with Ross is something that is an exciting prospect.

“I want to keep improving and keep getting better with the aim of making sure I play every single game for Pools next season, like I did last.”

Meanwhile, manager Bates believes having the likes of Turnbull among the Pools coaching staff is a real positive for the football club.

Turnbull has a Champions League winners medal from his time at Chelsea as well as extensive top flight experience at Stamford Bridge and at Middlesbrough.

And Bates thinks it is a massive feather in the club’s cap to have someone of Turnbull’s calibre on board as he believes he will, in time, become one of the best young coaches around, despite his lack of experience off the park.

“When he first came in he’d been doing some scouting, watching lots of games and writing reports,” Bates said of Turnbull, who was rewarded with a full-time contract this summer alongside Ged McNamee, having worked towards the end of last season free of charge.

“He has a lot of contacts in the game and he enjoyed it.

“He hadn’t done any coaching as such. And he came in and wasn’t sure what route he wanted for the future but he was bitten by the bug.

“If Ross wants to be a coach for the next 15 years he will be, he has so much experience. He sessions are very good, too, which is what really matters.”