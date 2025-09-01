Hartlepool United have enjoyed a busy summer | Adam Cook

Hartlepool United transfer news.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

September 1 brings with it the deadline for EFL and Premier League clubs to complete their summer transfer business.

The deadline is 7pm tonight and while there is no such deadline in the National League, the closure of the window further up the pyramid is still important for the fifth tier clubs. When that closes, players who might have been holding out for an EFL move will have no choice but to turn their attention to the National League, which could provide Pools with the scope to complete even more business.

Last week Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson admitted he still feels Pools need to strengthen their squad. Pools have made 12 summer signings, bolstering their ranks all over the pitch. Despite the disappointment of losing both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, there is a real sense that Pools have had a successful summer. In Alex Reid, Pools look to have found the perfect replacement for Dieseruvwe, while a number of new defensive additions have already impressed and goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright, who signed on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull, has starred.

Grayson has often spoken of the need for patience in the closing stages of the summer window.

"The window closing certainly makes the opportunity for us to get players easier," Grayson told The Red Radio. "Players in the EFL can only go to the National League. That's why we've not been in a rush to do anything, the team have done really well, I still feel we need to strengthen in terms of competition for places and strength in depth.

“We won't be doing anything before that window shuts. We've asked about a few players but we've got the same answer, which is that they're waiting to see what's happening with the EFL clubs. They (agents) want to put their players into the highest league possible, which sometimes works and sometimes doesn't. We'll assess things after the weekend when the deadline has passed."