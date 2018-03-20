Skipper Carl Magnay is determined for Hartlepool United not to become another 'York City'

Hartlepool United have got six weeks to restore to some pride on the park - that's the view of skipper Carl Magnay.

But most of all the defender admits there is a determination within the squad to make sure Pools' name is not added to to a lengthening list of Football League teams to suffer the dreaded double drop.

Speaking to the National League's official website, the 29-year-old said: "I think everyone is aware of the threat of relegation - and not just relegation, but the size of the league that the National League North now is.

"People keep saying ‘York City’ and I respect why they would. Like us they came down from League Two and have struggled. They didn’t expect to go straight down and neither did we, but they did and we have got to be wary of it.

"York are a big club and unlike us didn’t have the big off-field issues. We do, so we aren’t fooling ourselves.

"Nobody wants to go down, there’s nobody sitting here saying ‘well with the financial problems if could be the best thing’. We need to stay up.

Magnay in action against AFC Fylde last weekend.

"There are so many big clubs in the North, the likes of Stockport and Kidderminster, Darlington, Boston and so on - all were in the Football League not so long ago remember.

"We can’t have Hartlepool United’s name added to that. We’ve got a massive final six weeks ahead of us."

Without even kicking a ball Pools could conceivably slide into the bottom four. A win this evening for Solihull Moors over Bromley by three or more goals would plunge Pools into the dropzone.

Despite that, Magnay says the mood in the camp, especially after their late show at AFC Fylde, is very high ahead of tomorrow night's Holker Street clash.

Caretaker boss Matthew Bates.

"The mood in the dressing room after the AFC Fylde game on Saturday was like a side who just one a game.

"We were 3-1 down away to a team who have just smashed Aldershot and Macclesfield to pieces but we found something. We worked and we got our rewards. Seconds before Devante (Rodney) scored an unbelievable equaliser in the last minute, we should have had a clear penalty. Clear.

"When you are down the wrong end, sometimes you get angry and can’t get over things like that but he did. He carried on, ignored the protests, and smashed it into the top corner. I think the celebrations told the whole story.

"Since Matthew (Bates) came in you can see there has been a little switch gone on and now have a bit more about us and we’re going into games knowing we’ve got every chance.

"Barrow will be a big test. They’ve just won at Maidenhead but seem to have issues at home and we’ve got to try and exploit that."