Soccer AM are looking for six Hartlepool United fans to appear on this Saturday's show.

Every week, the popular TV programme invites a different set of supporters to take part in the show, while participating in their football-themed quiz and volley challenge.

Pools will make the trip to second-place Leyton Orient in the National League on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who is interested should email socceram@sky.uk and include their names and ages, plus a contact number.