Story of the day: Hartlepool United 0-2 Dover Athletic - Three see red as Pools suffer referee's wrath
Hartlepool United were beaten 2-0 by Dover Athletic at Victoria Park in a game dominated by the referee.
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 17:05 pm
Pools fell behind due to a dubious penalty which was converted by Inih Effiong. The aftermath sparked an ugly, allegedly racially charged, confrontation between the Dover scorer and the Pools fans.
From there things only got worse as Hartlepool saw several clear penalties denied as Ryan Donaldson, Craig Hignett and Nicky Featherstone all saw red for dissent.
Dover wrapped up the points late on as Steve Rigg scrambled the ball over the line.
