Story of the Day: Hartlepool United 1-0 Brackley Town – long range Ryan Donaldson strike seals Pools' place in the FA Cup first round
Hartlepool United secured their place in the FA Cup first round draw with a narrow 1-0 win over Brackley Town at Victoria Park.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:16 pm
Pools rode their luck throughout the game once again but Ryan Donaldson’s long range drive proved to be the difference between the sides.
Antony Sweeney’s side will find out their first round proper opponents from 7:15pm on Monday night as the draw takes place live on BBC Two.
It’s now back to back wins and clean sheets for Pools as well as their first clean sheet at The Vic this season. Scroll down to see how events unfolded...