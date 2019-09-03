Story of the night: Barrow 0-1 Hartlepool United - third win in a row for Craig Hignett's side
Hartlepool United claimed their third straight National League win as they snatched a 1-0 win at Barrow.
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 22:38
Ryan Donaldson’s 70th minute strike saw Pools seal all three points once again despite being pegged back for the majority of the match.
Gime Toure slipped through the skipper who showed great composure to stroke the ball into the back of the net.
Goalkeeper Ben Killip made a string of good saves to keep a deserved clean sheet.
The win takes Craig Hignett’s side up to eighth in the table, level on points with the play-offs.
