Sutton United's opening day preparations get off to a nightmare start – is this a good omen for Hartlepool United?
Sutton United’s opening day journey to Hartlepool United couldn’t have got off to a worse start as they were left ‘marooned’ in King’s Cross Station.
A Facebook post confirmed that at 9:30am, the Sutton players and staff were left stranded in King’s Cross Station following significant train delays.
The post read: “Sutton staff team, kit and players currently marooned at station. If the 11:27 doesn’t run we will have to go to platform 9 ¾ to get the Hogwarts Express. Possible late kick-off I’d guess.”
Thankfully, Sutton United and Hartlepool confirmed via Twitter that as of 10:13am, today’s visitors to Victoria Park were en-route and would be at the ground ‘with plenty of time’.
Ultimately all that matters is three points on the pitch this afternoon, but could today’s early hiccup for Sutton prove to be a good omen for Craig Hignett’s side?