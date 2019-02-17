The stunning stat behind Nicke Kabamba's start at Hartlepool United

Nicke Kabamba has hit the ground running since joining Hartlepool United last month.

The 26-year-old striker signed for Pools on loan until the end of the season, arriving from fellow National League outfit Havant & Waterlooville.

Since then, Kabamba has scored five goals in his four starts, following the striker's brace in the 4-0 win at Boreham Wood.

He has also found the net against Harrogate, Braintree and Leyton Orient since arriving at the Super 6 Stadium.

The striker's form is even more impressive when you consider only two Pools players (Albert Pape in 1929 and Jimmy Sloan in 1946) have scored as many goals as Kabamba in their first four games for the club - dating back to Hartlepool's entry into the Football League in 1921.

Kabamba has now netted the same number of goals as he did for Havant in the first half of the campaign, despite featuring in every league game for the Hawks.