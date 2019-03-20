Watch Hartlepool United's Luke James receive his international cap after England C's draw with Wales C

Hartlepool United striker Luke James played 70 minutes for England C on Tuesday night during a 2-2 draw with Wales C at Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium

The England players received their caps after the game, with James becoming the first Pools player to represent the Non-league Lions.

James did look set to make his international bow back in October before an ankle injury forced him to withdraw from the squad.

Formed in 1979, England C only features players who play for clubs outside the Football League.

Gateshead's Jon Mellish and Greg Olley also started against the Welsh, while Heed midfielder was introduced in the second half.

The Non-league Lions made a fast start and took the lead on 24 minutes when a cross from Darlington’s Luke Trotman was turned into his own net by Wales’ Nathan Peate.

Wales equalised just after the half-hour mark when Kayne McLaggon converted Clayton Green’s free-kick, and the sides went in level at the break.

The hosts retook the lead through a Kurt Willoughby free-kick before Adam Roscow drew Wales level once again.

England boss Fairclough said after the game: “As a spectacle it was probably an exciting game. There was a lot of goalmouth action.

“Wales put a lot of players behind the ball. We plugged away and maybe should have pulled the trigger a bit earlier."