Watch Jeff Stelling joke to get a Liam Noble 'fat Ronaldo' haircut if Hartlepool United reach the play-offs

Jeff Stelling enjoyed a joke with the Hartlepool United squad following last weekend's goalless draw at Leyton Orient.

The Soccer Saturday host and honorary Pools president featured in the club's 'The Alternative View' video, which showed behind the scenes footage of the trip to Brisbane Road.

After the game, Stelling met the players in the dressing room, where he made a deal with Pools midfielder Liam Noble.

Stelling agreed he would copy Noble's 'fat Ronaldo' haircut if Matthew Bates' side reach the play-offs this season.

The pair's light-hearted conversation takes place at 3:24 in the video.