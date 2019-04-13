'We gave ourselves a mountain to climb' - Craig Hignett reacts to Hartlepool United's point at Aldershot

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett believes his players need to stop giving themselves a National League mountain to climb.

Pools rescued a late point at Aldershot, which relegated their hosts to the National League South, courtesy of Gavan Holohan on his full debut for the club.

Hignett thinks the draw was a fair result, but he also thinks his players need to start learning lessons from their mistakes.

The boss thinks scoring first, rather than having to chase every game, would be a start.

"I think a draw is a fair result," said the manager after the 1-1 draw at the EBB Stadium.

"In the first half we were alright. We conceded a goal and gave ourselves a bit of a mountain to climb. We are conceding too many goals first - I think if we score first here today we win the game comfortably.

"The lads kept plugging away, played some decent stuff and I thought we were in control of the game.

"We created a lot of chances but did not take them, so it was a relief when Gav got his goal.

"I actually thought we would go on and win it after that but it wasn't to be."