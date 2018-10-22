When and where Hartlepool United's FA Cup tie against Gillingham will take place

Hartlepool United have been handed an away tie against Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup.

The game at the Priestfield Stadium will take place on the weekend commencing November 9, with each winning club picking up £36,000.

Gillingham currently sit 19th in League One with 12 points from 13 games.

Matthew Bates' side came through the fourth qualifying round on Saturday after overcoming Kidsgrove Athletic 1-0 at the Super 6 Stadium.

Last season Pools lost 3-0 away at Morecambe in the first round of the competition.