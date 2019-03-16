Who is Adam Bale? The ex-Sunderland midfielder who's joined Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Adam Bale - but what do we know about him?

We take a closer look at the youngster who came through the ranks at Sunderland before making the switch to the Super 6 Stadium.

What is his background?

Bale familiar with the North East and signed for Sunderland at the age of 12.

He is from Washington and already has an impressive CV despite only being 20 years old.

He has captained the Black Cats’ under-18 side and is capable of playing both at centre-back and in defensive midfield.

After breaking into the under-23 side, Bale sustained a knee injury in October of 2016 which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Returning with a bang in the 2017/18 season, Bale made 18 appearances including three in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He made ten appearances for the young Black Cats in the Premier League 2 this season before being released from the club.

What type of player is he?

Bale has spent most of his career playing in midfield.

The 20-year-old is known for his impressive range of passing and ability to play the ball out from defensive positions.

This has allowed him to spend spells as part of a back four too, where he can showcase his love for a tackle.

Despite struggling with injuries to his knee in the 2016/17 season, Bale has been able to perform well in the middle of the park.

READ: Adam Bale reveals why he joined Hartlepool United

MORE: Hartlepool United's Craig Hignett reflects on 12 months under Raj Singh, talks takeover and building blocks for the future

What has been said about him?

Bale impressed Sunderland Under-23s manager Elliot Dickman during his rise up the youth levels.

Following Bale's injury in 2016, Dickman described the midfielder as the team’s “most consistent performer.”

Bale has already worked with Pools first-team coach Ged McNamee too, during the midfielder's time in the Sunderland youth setup.

What type of contract has he signed?

Bale has joined Pools on a permanent deal until the end of next season after being released by Sunderland.

He impressed during a trial period at the the Super 6 Stadium last month and played a behind-closed-doors game against Middlesbrough.

Bale won't be available to face Barnet this weekend but will join up with his new team-mates on Monday.

He will wear the number 26 shirt for Pools.