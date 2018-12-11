Why Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh believes Richard Money is ready to hit the ground running

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh believes new manager Richard Money can hit the ground running at the Super 6 Stadium.

Money was unveiled as Pools’ new boss yesterday, and will work alongside assistant manager Ged McNamee and goalkeeping coach Ross Turnbull, who remain at the club following Matthew Bates’ departure.

And while Money’s National League experience was a key factor behind his appointment, it was also important the new manager wasn’t going to make wholesale changes.

“I think the fact that he can come in, hit the ground running and not need massive changes, that was really important,” said Singh.

“The candidates we had were really impressive so that gives you some confidence of how far the club has come in the last six seven months.

“I think it’s important in any club when a manager goes in, we’ve seen it over the years when a new guy goes in chops and changes everything, 18 months later you have to start a fresh.

“It was a case he (Money) could come in and work with Ged and Ross, that was really important because we didn’t want to dismantle everything so it was things like that which got him the job.

Pools have taken a different approach appointing 63-year-old Money, following Bates’ reign at the Super 6 Stadium.

But Singh believes Pools’ new manager is the best person for the job, with the club striving to win promotion from the National League.

“With Matty (Bates) it was a case of young manager hopefully he’ll grow with the club and be successful with the club,” added Singh.

“It wasn’t to be so I think the thought process was this time first and foremost we need to get out of this league, how do we do that?”

“Everybody was singing off the same hymn sheet and Richard won us over.”