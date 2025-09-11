1 . Brad Walker: D

The versatile midfielder became the club's first summer signing in June, returning to Victoria Park having made 123 appearances for Pools at the beginning of his career. Has struggled with injuries throughout large parts of his career and arrived at Pools having not made a competitive appearance since New Year's Day. Even so, looked generally fit and strong throughout pre-season but has struggled to establish himself in the Pools midfield, finding himself behind Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron in the pecking order. When he has had opportunities, has steamed into some strong challenges but has looked a bit cumbersome at times. Given he has only made one start so far this season, Pools fans would do well to be patient with the 29-year-old, who could well still come good as the campaign progresses. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography