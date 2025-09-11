It was a summer of change at Victoria Park, with a number of high profile departures, not least talismanic top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe and long-serving attacker Joe Grey, followed by 12 new arrivals. Here, our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has dished out his verdict on all 12 summer signings.
1. Brad Walker: D
The versatile midfielder became the club's first summer signing in June, returning to Victoria Park having made 123 appearances for Pools at the beginning of his career. Has struggled with injuries throughout large parts of his career and arrived at Pools having not made a competitive appearance since New Year's Day. Even so, looked generally fit and strong throughout pre-season but has struggled to establish himself in the Pools midfield, finding himself behind Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron in the pecking order. When he has had opportunities, has steamed into some strong challenges but has looked a bit cumbersome at times. Given he has only made one start so far this season, Pools fans would do well to be patient with the 29-year-old, who could well still come good as the campaign progresses. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Reiss McNally: A
Followed hot on the heels of Brad Walker to become the club's second summer signing after a successful spell at Kidderminster, helping the Harriers to a third placed finish in the National League North last season. Had a really bad game when he was deployed in an unfamiliar wing-back role for the August bank holiday trip to Southend but has been otherwise almost faultless. Looks to have so many of the qualities required of a centre-half at this level; athletic, strong, powerful and confident in possession, the 25-year-old, who headed home his first Pools goal during last month's win over Altrincham, has had a big role to play in helping his new side keep five clean sheets in their first eight matches. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Jay Benn: B
The energetic wing-back, who was part of the Solihull Moors side that finished in the National League play-offs in the 2023/24 season, was perhaps the outstanding performer in pre-season and started the campaign like a house on fire. Full of energy, drive and determination, the 24-year-old has offered a real threat in the final third, even if his end product has been a little hit and miss. The one concern would be his indifferent injury record, and Benn missed four matches after pulling up with a hamstring problem against Altrincham last month. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Maxim Kouogun: C+
The 28-year-old turned down a new deal at Scunthorpe, who he helped win promotion back to the National League last season, to sign for Pools over the summer. Started the season on the bench but was handed his first start ahead of the trip to Altrincham, producing an impressive performance as Pools kept a clean sheet in Greater Manchester. Can look a little rough around the edges at times and was sent off during the goalless draw with Boreham Wood, but his power, presence and physicality means Pools are a better team with Kouogun in the side. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography