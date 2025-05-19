For some time now, focus has been on the ongoing takeover situation, with the club's future thrown into doubt following chairman and owner Raj Singh's sudden resignation in March. On the pitch, Pools are reflecting on another season that looked to hold plenty of promise but ultimately delivered very little. Here, we've assessed all of the signings made throughout the campaign.
1. Luke Charman: C
Plenty to like about Darren Sarll's first summer signing, who arrived from Fylde in July, although Charman will need to add more end product if he's to establish himself at the Prestige Group Stadium. Caught the eye thanks to a blistering performance against Pools in January 2024 and turned down the offer of a new deal at Mill Farm to return to the North East. Endured a stop, start pre-season but looked lively in the first couple of games of the new campaign before a strong challenge from Southend's Cav Miley ruled him out for almost a month. Has had some bright moments since then, including an impressive performance in September's thrilling win over Sutton as well as providing three assists as Pools beat Solihull Moors in November. Has been asked to play in various different positions; struggled at left-wing-back in a 3-0 mauling at home to Rochdale, has shown some decent moments both in a central role or out on the flank and filled in well at right-wing-back in the final weeks of the campaign. Is a handful with decent pace and power and bagfuls of determination, but is prone to getting bogged down in a tussle and a return of four goals in 40 games represents an underwhelming first season. Has been a challenging season off the pitch following the death of his best friend and fellow footballer Michael Newberry in December; spoke powerfully after impressing on his return to the side in last month's trip to Oldham. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jack Hunter: C
A pretty underwhelming first season at the Prestige Group Stadium after arriving from Halifax over the summer having helped the Shaymen reach the National League play-offs. Started well enough, scoring the winning goal on the opening day of the new campaign against Yeovil before impressing at centre-half during a goalless draw with Southend following skipper Luke Waterfall's sending off. Cost his side with a needless red card against Woking in late August, picking up two bookings in quick succession; Pools were 2-0 up and cruising but went on to lose the game 3-2. Suffered a knee injury in September that kept him out for two months and struggled to reestablish himself in the side despite a run of starts under Lennie Lawrence. Many of his best performances have come at centre-half, albeit he was caught underneath a hopeful long ball forward late on in February's defeat to Altrincham. Could still have a future at the club, but will need to do much more if he's to make his mark next season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Nathan Sheron: A
Hard to fault the indefatigable midfielder, who has enjoyed an impressive first season in the North East. Only missed two games all campaign and has done well in the engine room and at full-back, establishing himself as a fan favourite thanks to his tireless running, tenacious defending and tough tackling. Does lack a bit of quality in possession and times but looks to be establishing a promising partnership with the more considered Jamie Miley. Demonstrated just how committed he is when he played the full 90 minutes of March's win over Halifax less than 72 hours after the birth of his second child, Ollie. Pools will be keenly hoping they can keep hold of the 27-year-old this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Adam Campbell: D
Hard not to feel for the diminutive attacker, who had the makings of a real marquee signing when he turned down a new deal at Crawley to sign for Pools after helping the West Sussex side win an unlikely promotion to League One, scoring seven goals in 42 games and starting in the play-off final at Wembley. Did well enough in pre-season but struggled to settle under Darren Sarll, describing his first few months at the Prestige Group Stadium as the most frustrating of his career. Improved somewhat under Lennie Lawrence and drew plaudits for his work out of possession but has struggled to make any sort of impact with the ball at his feet and fell out of favour under Anthony Limbrick. Looks to be suffering a crisis of confidence, not helped by the deteriorating condition of the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium, which seems to have affected him more than anyone else, and growing levels of criticism from the fans. Difficult to see where he goes from here; should benefit from a break, but might also be keen to look for pastures new. Photo: Frank Reid