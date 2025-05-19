1 . Luke Charman: C

Plenty to like about Darren Sarll's first summer signing, who arrived from Fylde in July, although Charman will need to add more end product if he's to establish himself at the Prestige Group Stadium. Caught the eye thanks to a blistering performance against Pools in January 2024 and turned down the offer of a new deal at Mill Farm to return to the North East. Endured a stop, start pre-season but looked lively in the first couple of games of the new campaign before a strong challenge from Southend's Cav Miley ruled him out for almost a month. Has had some bright moments since then, including an impressive performance in September's thrilling win over Sutton as well as providing three assists as Pools beat Solihull Moors in November. Has been asked to play in various different positions; struggled at left-wing-back in a 3-0 mauling at home to Rochdale, has shown some decent moments both in a central role or out on the flank and filled in well at right-wing-back in the final weeks of the campaign. Is a handful with decent pace and power and bagfuls of determination, but is prone to getting bogged down in a tussle and a return of four goals in 40 games represents an underwhelming first season. Has been a challenging season off the pitch following the death of his best friend and fellow footballer Michael Newberry in December; spoke powerfully after impressing on his return to the side in last month's trip to Oldham. Photo: Frank Reid