Academy manager Ian McGuckin admits he has been delighted with the development of some of his young players.

McGuckin, who made more than 150 appearances for Pools and was the club's player of the year in 1994, has been at the heart of some impressive progress within the Pools youth ranks.

Joe Grey, who scored 13 goals last season and has made more than 100 senior appearances despite being just 21, has been the club's outstanding youngster since his arrival in 2020.

However, last season saw the emergence of a number of new teenage talents who broke into the first team after progressing through the youth ranks.

Academy manager Ian McGuckin, who took charge of a Pools XI on Saturday, has been at the heart of the impressive recent developments within the youth ranks.

Louis Stephenson led the way, with the 18-year-old full-back making 16 appearances and impressing during a run in the side at the end of the campaign.

Campbell Darcy, who signed his first professional deal at the same time as Stephenson, announced himself with two fearless cameos in April while Max Storey was rewarded for excelling on his senior debut, becoming the next player to agree senior terms with the club.

Striker Alfie Steel also made an impression during a handful of substitute appearances.

There was more young talent on show on Saturday as McGuckin oversaw an emphatic 8-1 win over Northern League Division Two outfit FC Hartlepool, with Pools fielding a side full of trialists and young players.

A healthy academy has the potential to be a major boon for a club like Pools, with players stepping up to bolster the first team and, on occasion, developing into a valuable asset.

And McGuckin has been thrilled with the progress of some of his young stars, who not only made the jump to the first team but managed to thrive when stepping up to senior football.

"From a youth perspective, or an academy manager's perspective, it's about the pathways and opportunities," he said.

"Once we present those opportunities as a football club, it's down to the players whether or not they actually do take them.

"As we saw at the back end of last season, the lads who were given those opportunities did well.

"That's in the past for them now and it's about moving forward.