Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick feels the Pools academy are "punching well above their weight".

Given that the first team's game against Solihull Moors didn't kick-off until 5:30 on Saturday afternoon, Limbrick took the chance to watch the Pools academy beat Grimsby 1-0 in the morning thanks to a goal from teenage forward Kian Foreman.

A number of players have progressed from the Pools academy to the first team in recent years. The most high profile of which is Joe Grey, who has scored 22 goals in 147 games, while 19-year-old Louis Stephenson is already a fan favourite and looks set to play an important role between now and the end of the season. The likes of Campbell Darcy, Max Storey, Joe Aungiers and Alfie Steel are all on the fringes of the first team, while Foreman made his senior debut in the FA Trophy clash against Tamworth in December.

There have been some concerns over the academy's future over the last few months. Former Pools defender Ian McGuckin, who had played such a central role in the academy's success, left to take on a new coaching position at Middlesbrough in November. Given that Pools are coming towards the end of their second season since relegation from the Football League, the club are set to lose their parachute payments and are likely to have to make cuts to their budget over the summer. Following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last week and the news that an interim board have begun talks with potential new buyers, a lot of the club feels like it is set for a period of limbo until a deal is reached.

Attacking-midfielder Joe Aungiers, who is currently out on loan at Northern Premier League side Whitby Town, is one of a number of young players to have progressed through the Pools academy in recent years. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I thought they had a really good game against Grimsby," Limbrick said.

"They had a good 1-0 win and I thought there were some really good performances and lots of talent on display. I think the academy are doing a fantastic job producing players for the first team. They're punching well above their weight with the resources that they've got and they've done that for some time.

"We had a training session on Thursday where we brought the academy team over. We split the groups in half and our attackers played against the academy defenders while our defenders played against the academy attackers. It was a really good exercise for us to work and coach our players but then also link in and see the academy lads as well and how they're developing. I'm really grateful for the support that they give us."