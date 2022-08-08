Hartley deployed three centre-backs at the Suit Direct Stadium, with Rollin Menayese making his full Pools debut alongside Alex Lacey and Euan Murray as part of an improvised 3-4-2-1 system.

Hartley has given us flashes of a back three in pre-season late in games with midfielder Mouhamed Niang dropping into the defence, but here we got to see the new set-up from the off against Wimbledon.

And although Pools were unable to make the breakthrough at one end of the field, they looked much more assured in defence than they had seven days earlier when conceding four at Walsall as a back four.

Paul Hartley was pleased with Hartlepool United's change of system. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I was happy because it's a system I've used quite a lot over the years and I think it’s really effective,” Hartley told The Mail.

“It’s a system that teams like to favour and we’re one of them.

“It's all about having the personnel and we’ve not had a lot of that over the pre-season. It’s just been six or seven weeks of trying to work hard and keep progressing.”

Hartley added: “You’re a little bit more solid and a little bit stronger. You can play with 3-4-3, 3-5-2, 3-4-2-1, you can mix it up. It’s just having the personnel.

Rollin Menayese made his Hartlepool United debut against AFC Wimbledon. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Last week Rollin was unavailable. We probably would have gone with a back three, so it was pleasing to see the lads perform. They were really strong. I thought Murray and Lacey were exceptional.”

And Hartley was also keen to praise Menayese, who kept a clean sheet on his first official start for the club after arriving on a season-long loan from the Saddlers.

“I thought he grew into the game, especially in the second half,” said Hartley.

“I thought he was really good. Really calm and composed. His defending was excellent. He has a good reading of the game.