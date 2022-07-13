Pools enjoyed another pre-season test against non-league opposition on Tuesday as they ran out 3-0 winners over Marske United at Mount Pleasant to add to their 6-0 win over Billingham Synthonia last weekend.

But while nine goals and two clean sheets against non-league opposition is a start, Hartley is under no illusions as to the task he faces over the next two weeks before the season begins at Walsall.

Pools, currently, have just one striker listed on their books in Marcus Carver with Joe Grey and Jake Hastie providing options in a wide attacking area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Lacey is the only recognised centre half fit for Hartlepool United as things stand. Picture by FRANK REID

But at the back, things are just as sparse, particularly following the injury to Euan Murray, with just Alex Lacey as the sole recognised centre back involved over the previous two fixtures.

Alongside him, midfielder Mouhamed Niang has deputised in Murray’s absence and given a decent account of himself in doing so - indeed Hartley had suggested Niang’s versatility in being able to play both in midfield and defence as one of his strengths.

But having grabbed Pools’ second goal of the evening against Marske, Niang hobbled off which meant full-back Reagan Ogle had to fill in at centre back alongside Lacey.

And although Murray should be back in contention ahead of the season opener against Walsall, Hartley admits it’s a challenging position to be in.

Mouhamed Niang has been filling in at centre back in Euan Murray's absence but the midfielder went off injured against Marske United. Picture by FRANK REID

“I thought Reagan did well in there. He’s a good athlete. He’s a strong runner with the ball and has good pace. But we’re short in that area, especially with Muzza being out,” Hartley told The Mail.

“We’re playing full-backs and midfielders in the centre half area, but it’s needs must at the moment.”

Pools have already made several signings this summer, including both Murray and Lacey, but in contrast, Hartley has lost three key central defenders in Gary Liddle, Timi Odusina and Neill Byrne.

All three defenders were regulars last season as Pools secured their EFL status but each have since moved on for various reasons.