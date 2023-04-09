Hartlepool United's Easter success photo gallery: How have Pools fared? Can they build on Grimsby Town success?
Hartlepool United are halfway to securing maximum points over the Easter programme – but when was the last time they achieved an Easter double?
By Joe Ramage
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
Pools claimed a crucial 4-1 win over Grimsby Town on Good Friday before they welcome Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium on Easter Monday.
But how have Pools fared over the Easter schedule in recent years and how likely are they to achieve maximum points?
Here we look at Hartlepool’s last nine Easter weekend’s and how they have fared:
