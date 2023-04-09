News you can trust since 1877
Adam Jackson scored a winner for Hartlepool United the last time they achieved an Easter weekend double. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Adam Jackson scored a winner for Hartlepool United the last time they achieved an Easter weekend double. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Hartlepool United's Easter success photo gallery: How have Pools fared? Can they build on Grimsby Town success?

Hartlepool United are halfway to securing maximum points over the Easter programme – but when was the last time they achieved an Easter double?

By Joe Ramage
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

Pools claimed a crucial 4-1 win over Grimsby Town on Good Friday before they welcome Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium on Easter Monday.

But how have Pools fared over the Easter schedule in recent years and how likely are they to achieve maximum points?

Here we look at Hartlepool’s last nine Easter weekend’s and how they have fared:

Hartlepool lost both games of the Easter period under Graeme Lee last season against Port Vale and Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. 2022 - 0 points

Hartlepool lost both games of the Easter period under Graeme Lee last season against Port Vale and Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Pools would go on to earn promotion but were only able to take four points over 2021's Easter programme beating Dagenham & Redbridge before being held at Boreham Wood. Picture by FRANK REID

2. 2021 - 4 points

Pools would go on to earn promotion but were only able to take four points over 2021's Easter programme beating Dagenham & Redbridge before being held at Boreham Wood. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Luke Molyneux scored in a win over Halifax Town in 2019 before Pools would lose at Barrow. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

3. 2019 - 3 points

Luke Molyneux scored in a win over Halifax Town in 2019 before Pools would lose at Barrow. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images) Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Michael Woods scored twice in a win over Maidstone United before Pools would lose against Guiseley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. 2018 - 3 points

Michael Woods scored twice in a win over Maidstone United before Pools would lose against Guiseley. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton

