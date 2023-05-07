Hartlepool United play their final game in the EFL this Bank Holiday weekend.

Hartlepool travel to Edgeley Park to take on Stockport County for their final game in League Two before returning to the National League after their relegation was confirmed.

Hartlepool have spent just two seasons back in the Football League after Dave Challinor’s side earned promotion back in 2021.

Much has changed at the Suit Direct Stadium in that time - whether it be in the dugout or on the field.

And it is on the field we consider as, here at The Mail, we look back at the match day squad for Hartlepool's first game back in the Football League against Crawley Town on August 7, 2021, and see where they are now.

Pools earned a 1-0 win over Crawley at the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to Gavan Holohan's late strike as the Irishman made it a memorable return for the club following their four year hiatus.

1 . Ben Killip Killip has spent a number of seasons with Hartlepool and started in goal for their return to the Football League in 2021 keeping a clean sheet against Crawley. The goalkeeper is out of contract ahead of their return to the National League (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry Having joined in 2020 Sterry established himself as a regular in Dave Challinor's promotion winning side before continuing back in the EFL over the last two seasons. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3 . Neill Byrne Byrne was signed upon the club's return to the Football League and the centre-back made his debut in the win over Crawley - one of over 50 appearances before he would leave the club last summer for Tranmere Rovers before moving to Stockport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4 . Gary Liddle Liddle began what would be his final season with Pools against Crawley with the defender leaving to join non-league side South Shields last summer. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales