Hartlepool United's EFL return: Where are the Pools squad who featured in League Two return including Grimsby Town midfielder and Millwall forward - photo gallery
Hartlepool United play their final game in the EFL this Bank Holiday weekend.
Hartlepool travel to Edgeley Park to take on Stockport County for their final game in League Two before returning to the National League after their relegation was confirmed.
Hartlepool have spent just two seasons back in the Football League after Dave Challinor’s side earned promotion back in 2021.
Much has changed at the Suit Direct Stadium in that time - whether it be in the dugout or on the field.
And it is on the field we consider as, here at The Mail, we look back at the match day squad for Hartlepool's first game back in the Football League against Crawley Town on August 7, 2021, and see where they are now.
Pools earned a 1-0 win over Crawley at the Suit Direct Stadium thanks to Gavan Holohan's late strike as the Irishman made it a memorable return for the club following their four year hiatus.