Boyes, signed by previous manager Dave Challinor in October 2021, has yet to make a senior appearance for Pools but has featured on the bench numerous times towards the end of last season.

Boyes, 19, competed in Pools’ pre-season friendly defeat to Hibernian recently, making a decent account of himself when denying Elie Youan from close range with a strong save.

Pools boss Hartley believes there is plenty of potential in the young stopper who progressed through the youth ranks at Grimsby Town and is pleased to see the teenager agree to stay with the club.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Patrick Boyes has signed a new deal with the club. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“I’m delighted to see Patrick stay. He is a young, good goalkeeper with lots of potential,” said Hartley.

“It was great for him to get his first taste of senior football against Hibs and I know he’s going to continue to work well with Kyle and Ben.”

And Boyes says he is looking forward to continue his progress with the club alongside No.1 Ben Killip and new signing Kyle Letheren.

“I’m over the moon to be staying another year at Pools. To work alongside Kyle and Ben everyday is great for the development of my career,” said Boyes.

“I am learning a lot from them and it was a great experience to feature for the first time against Hibs.”