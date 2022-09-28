Sterry has endured a stop-start campaign for Hartlepool having missed most of pre-season with a series of injuries before a foot problem kept him out of the draws with Colchester United and Crewe Alexandra.

The former Newcastle United defender returned from the bench in Paul Hartley’s final game in charge at Sutton United before being a notable absentee in Curle’s first game against Gillingham.

“Jamie Sterry hasn’t trained for the last two days. He had a scan on his back but we’re hoping that it has settled down and that it might only be a [short] period of time before we see him back playing,” Curle said of Sterry’s absence at the weekend.

And while Curle would not reveal too much about Sterry’s return to fitness, the interim boss has suggested he is on track before detailing the respect he holds for the 26-year-old.

“He’s on course with his rehabilitation,” Curle told The Mail.

“Jamie hasn’t had the start to the season that he would have wanted [but] he’s got a lot of my respect.

“I spent four hours with Jamie and his agent last summer trying to convince him to come to Oldham.

“So within that conversation I found out a lot about Jamie and his personal life, his ambitions and his aspirations, so I know probably more than most people would do about Jamie Sterry, and he's got obvious qualities at this level.”