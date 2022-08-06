Jamie Sterry makes his first start of the season for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sylla signed a one-year deal with Pools after his spell with National League side Aldershot came to an end, but the midfielder has been left out of Paul Hartley’s squad to face AFC Wimbledon in their first home game of the season.

Fellow new signing Mikael Ndjoli, and forward Joe Grey, continue to miss out after both were sidelined with an injury late last week.

Ndjoli was on the field ahead of the game completing some light running exercises which Hartley had suggested would be the case.

“Mika has a hamstring but the scan was really positive so he’ll be back on the pitch tomorrow doing some light running,” explained the Pools boss.

Hartley makes two changes to the side who lost 4-0 at Walsall with Reghan Tumilty and Ellis Taylor dropping to the bench in place of Jamie Sterry and Rollin Menayese.

The changes suggest a change in formation for Pools with Menayese one of three centre-backs alongside Euan Murray and Alex Lacey.

Sterry starts his first game since the pre-season defeat to Hibernian.

Josh Umerah continues to lead the line for Pools with Jake Hastie and Callum Cooke also forming part of the attack.

Hartley has a full selection of substitutes on his bench which includes Jack Hamilton.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Menayese, Lacey, Murray, Ferguson, Niang, Featherstone ©, Hastie, Cooke, Umerah