Hartlepool United are back in the relegation zone after defeat at Newport County.

Crawley Town now hold a two point cushion on Pools after their win over Tranmere Rovers.

It makes the huge relegation clash between the two sides even more important this weekend.

Before that Pools face a tough trip to Salford on Tuesday night with Crawley hosting Colchester United.

Who will have enough to stay up? Here’s what the data experts believe is likely to happen.

Give us your predictions on what will happen tomorrow night and the big game against Crawley at the weekend via our social media channels.

Get more Pools news, here.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+30) Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+ Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+19) Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+18) Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Bradford City - 79pts (+21) Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales