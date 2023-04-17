News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United are back in the relegation zone after defeat at Newport County.Hartlepool United are back in the relegation zone after defeat at Newport County.
Hartlepool United's fight for survival with Crawley Town takes a blow and Rochdale are all put relegated, according to latest data expert predictions - picture gallery

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:12 BST

Crawley Town now hold a two point cushion on Pools after their win over Tranmere Rovers.

It makes the huge relegation clash between the two sides even more important this weekend.

Before that Pools face a tough trip to Salford on Tuesday night with Crawley hosting Colchester United.

Who will have enough to stay up? Here’s what the data experts believe is likely to happen.

Give us your predictions on what will happen tomorrow night and the big game against Crawley at the weekend via our social media channels.

Get more Pools news, here.

Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+30)

Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+ Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+19)

Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48%

3. Northampton Town - 80pts (+18)

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57%

4. Bradford City - 79pts (+21)

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57% Photo: Pete Norton

