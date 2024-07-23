1 . Luke Charman

The 26-year-old became Sarll's first summer signing, agreeing terms despite being offered a new deal by AFC Fylde, but has yet to feature following a back injury. The versatile forward, who started out as a central striker but spent much of his time in the North West out wide, set the tone for Sarll's summer recruitment, arriving with National League experience and links to the loca area, having been born in Durham, come through the ranks at Newcastle and had a prolific spell at local rivals Darlington. When he gets fit - and he has been pictured back in training - it seems likely he'll line up on the left, where he impressed against Pools for the Coasters last season. His record at Fylde last season wasn't fantastic - he scored four goals in 27 games and missed the last three months with injury - but he did enough to be offered terms to remain at Mill Farm. A lot of his best football has been played in the North East and he earned a move to the Football League with Rochdale after a blistering start to the 2021/22 season with Darlington. He should add pace and power to the front line, is a good size and in the prime of his career, and his energy, robustness and willingness to press means he could thrive under Sarll. He will, however, need to prove his fitness and force his way into a front line that, on paper at least, looks to be stacked with quality.Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club