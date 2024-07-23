Hartlepool United's first five summer signings assessed
By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:41 BST
Hartlepool United have made five summer signings so far under new manager Darren Sarll, adding pace and threat in forward areas and strengthening a midfield that was lacklustre and leggy for much of last season. So, how pleased can Pools be with their summer business so far?
1. Luke Charman
The 26-year-old became Sarll's first summer signing, agreeing terms despite being offered a new deal by AFC Fylde, but has yet to feature following a back injury. The versatile forward, who started out as a central striker but spent much of his time in the North West out wide, set the tone for Sarll's summer recruitment, arriving with National League experience and links to the loca area, having been born in Durham, come through the ranks at Newcastle and had a prolific spell at local rivals Darlington. When he gets fit - and he has been pictured back in training - it seems likely he'll line up on the left, where he impressed against Pools for the Coasters last season. His record at Fylde last season wasn't fantastic - he scored four goals in 27 games and missed the last three months with injury - but he did enough to be offered terms to remain at Mill Farm. A lot of his best football has been played in the North East and he earned a move to the Football League with Rochdale after a blistering start to the 2021/22 season with Darlington. He should add pace and power to the front line, is a good size and in the prime of his career, and his energy, robustness and willingness to press means he could thrive under Sarll. He will, however, need to prove his fitness and force his way into a front line that, on paper at least, looks to be stacked with quality.Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club
The first of three much-needed new recruits in midfield, Hunter arrived after a successful season with National League rivals Halifax, during which he featured 44 times as Chris Millington's side finished seventh. Signed to bolster the base of midfield, the 26-year-old - another with links to the North East - is expected to be the man to keep things ticking over in the engine room. Solid rather than spectacular, he was an important part of the Gateshead side that won the National League North title in 2022. He has experience of success, having been part of sides competing towards the top end of the table in recent years, and big games, having played the full 90 minutes at Wembley as Halifax lifted the FA Trophy, beating his former side Gateshead 1-0, in 2023. He also adds versatility and can deputise at centre-half, ideally as part of a three. Had a slightly slow start to pre-season but was singled out by Sarll for special praise after impressing against South Shields on Saturday, with the boss hailing his performance as "dynamic".Photo: Frank Reid
Like Hunter, Sheron arrives with a reputation for robustness and reliability, two things the Pools midfield were lacking for much of last term. The 26-year-old made 89 National League appearances across two seasons with Oldham, where he was widely hailed as an outstanding individual, even if the reviews of his performances were much more mixed. He appears to be a midfielder in Sarll's own image, with a workmanlike reputation for hard running, combativeness and commitment, so it's no surprise the boss seems to be a big fan. Another with good experience and reasonable pedigree, Pools will be hoping he can produce another solid, consistent campaign and establish a partnership with Hunter and fellow new arrival Greg Sloggett.Photo: Frank Reid
When rumours began swirling that Adam Campbell - the Adam Campbell - was keen on a return to the North East with Pools, fans could have been forgiven for feeling like it was too good to be true. However, Pools landed a real coup and managed to lure the versatile frontman to Victoria Park, persuading him to drop down two divisions in order to move back to the North East. He arrives having helped Crawley secure the unlikeliest of promotions to League One, scoring seven goals in 48 games and starting in the play-off final. He was offered a new deal to remain in West Sussex but, having been born in North Shields, made his Premier League debut for Newcastle when he was still a teenager and helped fire Gateshead to the National League North title, he was eager to return closer to home. The 29-year-old adds experience, pace, goals and creativity and is likely to lead Sarll's trademark press next season. He seems set to line up in the number 10, in-behind Mani Dieseruvwe, but is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline and spent much of his time at Crawley in a deeper midfield role. Has had a bright start to pre-season, scoring twice, and could be a key player for Pools.Photo: Frank Reid
