Pools are set to welcome back their academy this season after having to close it down during their Football League hiatus when in the National League.

And since the appointment of chief operating officer Stephen Hobin a year ago, the reintroduction of the club’s academy has been high on the agenda with the club having applied to the EFL for a Category 4 status before the end of the season.

And the allure of the new academy structure is something which interests Hartley’s assistant Young who has spoken about the benefits of having a successful academy to hand.

Hartlepool United assistant manager Gordon Young is hoping for longevity in his and Paul Hartley's appointment. Picture by FRANk REID

“If I was labelling myself I would probably say I was a developmental coach,” said Young.

“I totally understand the transition from academy to first team and I really hope there's a longevity in our appointment because I’d love to see a development squad that produces players for the first team because that’s the legacy you want to leave.

“If you have a chequebook it’s easy to move players in and out, but if you can produce players, then, one, they’re an asset to the club and, two, they’re part of your DNA.