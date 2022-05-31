The Rotherham United defender was one of seven signings by former manager Graeme Lee in the January transfer window but the 20-year-old had to bide his time before being given an opportunity at the Suit Direct Stadium with just two late cameos as a substitute to his name heading into the final month of the campaign.

But owing to a number of injury concerns which plagued the Pools squad in the closing weeks of the season, Hull got his opportunity as a starter in the Pools XI and despite failing to come out on the winning side in any of those final five games of the season, he gave a decent account of himself in defence.

Hull’s full debut for Pools came in the Good Friday defeat to Port Vale with supporters left impressed by his calmness on the ball and ability to seamlessly slot into the heart of the back five.

Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle was impressed by Rotherham United loanee Jake Hull. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

And with the club now short on numbers having announced their retained list for next season, suggestions had been made as to whether Hull would be seen as a decent option to return to the Suit Direct Stadium next season under previous manager Lee.

The 20-year-old will return to the Millers who will compete in the Championship next season and Pools stalwart Liddle believes Hull demonstrated his ability in the final weeks of the season and wouldn’t be against the youngster continuing his development in the North East.

“I’d spoken to the manager and he did say he wanted to give Jake a game or two and I was totally fine with that. Whether it meant me coming out of the team to do that, especially when we were safe, I was perfectly fine with that,” Liddle told The Mail.

“Seeing Jake day to day, and having come in in January, he probably expected to play or be involved a lot more. He trains hard.

Gary Liddle played alongside Jake Hull on three occasions in the closing weeks of the season. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

“He had a good first half of the season at Guiseley at the time and I’m sure that himself and Rotherhm would have expected him to play a lot more games but you know results and performances at the time from other people in his position proved difficult for the manager to be able to do that.

“But I was pleased to see Jake get his game time and, especially against Port Vale, I thought he did really well.

“Maybe the lack of game time probably caught up with him the later the games have gone on but on the whole he’s been great and whether it’s something the club revisits again next season is something you’ll probably have to ask.