2 . Adam Smith: B

Of the three goalkeepers Pools have used so far this season, it is Smith who can be the most pleased with his efforts. Reunited with Darren Sarll, who he played under at Yeovil, after spending all summer training with Pools. For a long time, Sarll insisted Smith's involvement was to allow him to keep fit and he had no intention of signing the experienced goalkeeper. That might have had some truth to it at the time, but as Pools struggled to strengthen in-between the sticks and Smith continued to impress in pre-season it became more and more obvious that a deal for the 32-year-old was close. When he did sign at the beginning of August, it was widely expected that Smith would start the season as first choice. However, to almost everyone's surprise, the former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe man spent the first month on the bench, getting his chance when Joel Dixon went down injured at the end of August. Smith started the next six games and was solid albeit unspectacular before losing his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young. Was appointed as the club's goalkeeper coach in October following the departure of Paul Woolston and looks to have dealt with the increase in responsibilities well. Impressed in the FA Trophy against Tamworth and regained his place in the XI, starting the last four National League games. Didn't have the best afternoon at Gateshead on Boxing Day but produced a superb fingertip save to deny Mike Fondop as Pools made a winning start to the new year against in-form Oldham. Commands his area well and looks to try to come and claim crosses whenever possible. Has a huge kick, although does also have the tendency to launch the ball straight out of play. A big character and popular member of the dressing room, seems set to continue as the club's number one after agreeing a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season. Photo: Frank Reid