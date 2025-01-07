Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players in the first half of the campaign. Do you agree with his grades?
1. Joel Dixon: C
Was transfer-listed in April but it was not a major surprise to see him remain at Pools over the summer following a difficult debut campaign in the North East. Darren Sarll made plain his desire to recruit another goalkeeper, although Pools were rumoured to be targeting a loan move for someone from higher up the pyramid. In the end, Pools signed experienced stopper Adam Smith just a couple of weeks before the new season started but Sarll surprised supporters by naming Dixon, who had shown signs of improvement in pre-season, in the side for the opening game of the new campaign. The 31-year-old appeared a little tentative and survived a nervous moment at Yeovil after failing to deal with a ball into his box late on but looked a much better goalkeeper than the one fans saw last season. Started the campaign with three successive clean sheets, albeit he was helped by some solid defensive performances. Seemed to struggle with his kicking as Sarll demanded he launch the ball at every available opportunity and sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of August having started all of the first six games. Has recently returned to training but will have his work cut out if he's to regain his place. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Adam Smith: B
Of the three goalkeepers Pools have used so far this season, it is Smith who can be the most pleased with his efforts. Reunited with Darren Sarll, who he played under at Yeovil, after spending all summer training with Pools. For a long time, Sarll insisted Smith's involvement was to allow him to keep fit and he had no intention of signing the experienced goalkeeper. That might have had some truth to it at the time, but as Pools struggled to strengthen in-between the sticks and Smith continued to impress in pre-season it became more and more obvious that a deal for the 32-year-old was close. When he did sign at the beginning of August, it was widely expected that Smith would start the season as first choice. However, to almost everyone's surprise, the former Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Morecambe man spent the first month on the bench, getting his chance when Joel Dixon went down injured at the end of August. Smith started the next six games and was solid albeit unspectacular before losing his place to Leicester loanee Brad Young. Was appointed as the club's goalkeeper coach in October following the departure of Paul Woolston and looks to have dealt with the increase in responsibilities well. Impressed in the FA Trophy against Tamworth and regained his place in the XI, starting the last four National League games. Didn't have the best afternoon at Gateshead on Boxing Day but produced a superb fingertip save to deny Mike Fondop as Pools made a winning start to the new year against in-form Oldham. Commands his area well and looks to try to come and claim crosses whenever possible. Has a huge kick, although does also have the tendency to launch the ball straight out of play. A big character and popular member of the dressing room, seems set to continue as the club's number one after agreeing a new contract to keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Brad Young: C
Rejoined Pools in August on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Leicester. Having come through the ranks at Pools and signed his first professional contract under Craig Hignett in 2019, Young's return was an understandably popular move. Had to bide his time before getting his chance in the side but made a strong start when he impressed against Forest Green Rovers on his debut in September. Since then, the 22-year-old has had a mixed time. Looks to have lots of potential, fills the goal well and has made some eye-catching saves, especially when preserving a clean sheet against Barnet in November. That said, there have been times when his lack of experience of men's football have been laid bare and Young has looked reluctant to dominate his area, making mistakes against the likes of Altrincham, York and Solihull Moors. Might have felt a little hard done by having lost his place after keeping a clean sheet against Barnet but doesn't seem to have let his head drop and will fancy his chances of regaining his spot in the side before the campaign comes to an end. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Louis Stephenson: C-
Supporters were hopeful Stephenson was set for a breakthrough campaign after impressing under Kevin Phillips towards the end of last season. Featured in all of the first six games but Darren Sarll seemed to lose faith in him following a difficult afternoon against Wealdstone when he made a handful of mistakes and was replaced at half time. Was sent out on loan to Northern Premier League side Blyth Spartans and received somewhat mixed reviews, albeit the teenager arrived during a tumultuous time at Croft Park. Returned briefly to Pools but Lennie Lawrence never seemed to be seriously considering him for selection and he has since joined Whitby Town on a short-term loan deal. With Pools legend Gary Liddle in charge of the Seasiders, Stephenson is set to learn from one of the best and produced a man-of-the-match performance on his debut. There are lots of Pools fans who would like to see him given more of a chance at the Prestige Group Stadium and no doubt the promising teenager's time will come. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.