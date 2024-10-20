Our Pools writer has been assessing some of departing manager Darren Sarll's potential successors. Who do you think is the right man for the job?
1. Pete Wild
The former Oldham, Halifax and Barrow boss would be many people's first choice for the vacant Pools job. The 40-year-old turned Barrow from a side threatened with relegation to the National League into one competing for promotion to League One. A pragmatist renowned more for getting results than eye-catching football, he's achieved relative success wherever he's been and boasts a better than 40 per cent win record from his time at both Oldham and Halifax. The big issue appears to be that he's based in Manchester and is rumoured to be keen to remain in the North West. It feels like it would take an out of this world offer to get him to change his mind and it seems like a move for Wild is overly ambitious. If it happens, it would be a real statement of intent but it appears to be more of a pipe dream than a realistic target. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images
2. Paul Simpson
Pools could do a lot worse than Paul Simpson. The former Manchester City, Oxford and Derby winger spent the last two-and-a-half years in charge of Carlisle, where he is regarded as a legend after leading the Cumbrians to back-to-back promotions in the 2000s. His second spell at Brunton Park was more mixed but he still saved Carlisle from relegation to the National League, taking over with the Cumbrians in the League Two relegation places but winning five of his first seven matches and steering them clear of the drop. Signed a permanent contract and ended up leading Carlisle to promotion to League One, beating Dave Challinor's Stockport in the play-off final. The next season was much more difficult as Carlisle were relegated back to League Two and he was sacked in August after three defeats in the first four matches of the new campaign. Even so, he achieved remarkable things during his time in the North West and has also enjoyed managerial success at the likes of Preston and Shrewsbury. The last 12 months might put some supporters off, but the experienced Simpson could have a lot to offer Pools. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Graeme Murty
Limited managerial experience other than a spell in charge of Rangers during a turbulent time for the Gers. Has since taken on a development role at Sunderland and coaches the under-21s, who reached the Premier League 2 final last season. Born in Saltburn, just 12 miles south-east of Hartlepool, Murty enjoyed a distinguished playing career and made more than 300 appearances for Reading while he was capped four times by Scotland. Would be a risk for him to leave a comfortable role on Wearside for a more unpredictable life at the Prestige Group Stadium but Murty is rumoured to be interested in a return to management and should be high up on Raj Singh's list of candidates. Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Jonathan Greening
If Pools are prepared to take a bit of a punt, then Greening could be a man worth considering. As a player he was a hard-working and tenacious midfielder who had a successful spell at Middlesbrough before making almost 200 appearances for West Brom. Capped by England up to under-21 level, he was called up to the senior squad by the late Sven Goran Eriksson though he never made an appearance. Since turning his hand to management, Greening has led Scarborough to the National League North and has transformed the Seadogs into a side pushing for promotion to the National League. Scarborough impressed when they beat Pools in pre-season and it seems like a matter of time before someone takes a risk on him. Pools could be put off by his lack of experience at National League level. Photo: Michael Steele
