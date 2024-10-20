Who will be the next Hartlepool United manager? Our Pools writer has taken a detailed look at 18 of the leading candidates.

Hartlepool United's hunt for a new manager: potential candidates assessed as Pools search for Darren Sarll's successor

Hartlepool United are on the hunt for their 15th permanent manager in nine years following the sacking of the outspoken Darren Sarll. Sarll's tumultuous tenure lasted just 15 games, with Pools dumped out of the FA Cup fourth qualifying round for only the second time in their history and languishing in 17th in the National League. Sarll alienated the fanbase and struggled to make the most of the considerable attacking talent at his disposal as Pools went almost seven hours without scoring a home goal. There is still time to save the season, with Pools just six points outside the play-offs. Whoever is brave enough to take charge next will have to restore some confidence to an underperforming squad that still appears to have plenty of potential and get the best out of the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell and Anthony Mancini. Caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence has urged Pools not to rush in their hunt for Sarll's successor but fans won't want their side to waste too much time. With the rumour mill already turning, here's a look at some of the potential candidates and what they might bring to Pools.