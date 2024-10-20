Who will be the next Hartlepool United manager? Our Pools writer has taken a detailed look at 18 of the leading candidates.Who will be the next Hartlepool United manager? Our Pools writer has taken a detailed look at 18 of the leading candidates.
Hartlepool United's hunt for a new manager: potential candidates assessed as Pools search for Darren Sarll's successor

By Robbie Stelling
Published 21st Oct 2024, 00:01 BST
Hartlepool United are on the hunt for their 15th permanent manager in nine years following the sacking of the outspoken Darren Sarll. Sarll's tumultuous tenure lasted just 15 games, with Pools dumped out of the FA Cup fourth qualifying round for only the second time in their history and languishing in 17th in the National League. Sarll alienated the fanbase and struggled to make the most of the considerable attacking talent at his disposal as Pools went almost seven hours without scoring a home goal. There is still time to save the season, with Pools just six points outside the play-offs. Whoever is brave enough to take charge next will have to restore some confidence to an underperforming squad that still appears to have plenty of potential and get the best out of the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell and Anthony Mancini. Caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence has urged Pools not to rush in their hunt for Sarll's successor but fans won't want their side to waste too much time. With the rumour mill already turning, here's a look at some of the potential candidates and what they might bring to Pools.

Our Pools writer has been assessing some of departing manager Darren Sarll's potential successors. Who do you think is the right man for the job?

The former Oldham, Halifax and Barrow boss would be many people's first choice for the vacant Pools job. The 40-year-old turned Barrow from a side threatened with relegation to the National League into one competing for promotion to League One. A pragmatist renowned more for getting results than eye-catching football, he's achieved relative success wherever he's been and boasts a better than 40 per cent win record from his time at both Oldham and Halifax. The big issue appears to be that he's based in Manchester and is rumoured to be keen to remain in the North West. It feels like it would take an out of this world offer to get him to change his mind and it seems like a move for Wild is overly ambitious. If it happens, it would be a real statement of intent but it appears to be more of a pipe dream than a realistic target. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Pools could do a lot worse than Paul Simpson. The former Manchester City, Oxford and Derby winger spent the last two-and-a-half years in charge of Carlisle, where he is regarded as a legend after leading the Cumbrians to back-to-back promotions in the 2000s. His second spell at Brunton Park was more mixed but he still saved Carlisle from relegation to the National League, taking over with the Cumbrians in the League Two relegation places but winning five of his first seven matches and steering them clear of the drop. Signed a permanent contract and ended up leading Carlisle to promotion to League One, beating Dave Challinor's Stockport in the play-off final. The next season was much more difficult as Carlisle were relegated back to League Two and he was sacked in August after three defeats in the first four matches of the new campaign. Even so, he achieved remarkable things during his time in the North West and has also enjoyed managerial success at the likes of Preston and Shrewsbury. The last 12 months might put some supporters off, but the experienced Simpson could have a lot to offer Pools. Photo: Stu Forster

Limited managerial experience other than a spell in charge of Rangers during a turbulent time for the Gers. Has since taken on a development role at Sunderland and coaches the under-21s, who reached the Premier League 2 final last season. Born in Saltburn, just 12 miles south-east of Hartlepool, Murty enjoyed a distinguished playing career and made more than 300 appearances for Reading while he was capped four times by Scotland. Would be a risk for him to leave a comfortable role on Wearside for a more unpredictable life at the Prestige Group Stadium but Murty is rumoured to be interested in a return to management and should be high up on Raj Singh's list of candidates. Photo: Ian MacNicol

If Pools are prepared to take a bit of a punt, then Greening could be a man worth considering. As a player he was a hard-working and tenacious midfielder who had a successful spell at Middlesbrough before making almost 200 appearances for West Brom. Capped by England up to under-21 level, he was called up to the senior squad by the late Sven Goran Eriksson though he never made an appearance. Since turning his hand to management, Greening has led Scarborough to the National League North and has transformed the Seadogs into a side pushing for promotion to the National League. Scarborough impressed when they beat Pools in pre-season and it seems like a matter of time before someone takes a risk on him. Pools could be put off by his lack of experience at National League level. Photo: Michael Steele

