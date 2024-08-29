Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll admits he does not expect to sign a winger before Saturday's visit of Braintree.

Pools have lacked a bit of balance on the left flank ever since Luke Charman was forced off 15 minutes into the goalless draw with Southend following a strong challenge by Shrimpers midfielder Cav Miley; the versatile forward, who impressed out wide in the opening day win at Yeovil, was subsequently ruled out for at least a month.

Sarll has experimented with moving Adam Campbell out to the left but the 29-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact and has been substituted in all of the last three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pools boss had been hopeful of adding another wideman ahead of this weekend's game as Sarll's side prepare to entertain a Braintree team who will arrive in the North East unbeaten in their last three.

Pools have been lacking a natural left-winger since the lively Luke Charman was forced off 15 minutes into the goalless draw with Southend - he's expected to miss at least a month.

However, Sarll is now less optimistic about his chances of securing a winger and is expecting negotiations to drag on into next week.

"We're no further forward than we were," he said.

"I think the window closing tomorrow night's going to be a big moment in that process.

"That will go into next week now, looking at how little chatter there's been on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to make sure it is the best version that our resources can get.

"We've not changed so far - and I'm not about to do it 48 hours before a game."

The transfer window closes tomorrow for teams in the top four divisions of English Football.

Football League sides should have close to their full complement as the window slams shut on Friday and as such are more inclined to send players who are surplus to requirements out on loan; with the National League window still open, a lot of teams will lend their excess talent to sides in the fifth division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Equally, it means that free agents who had been holding out for a Football League move are now more likely to turn their attention to National League clubs in the hope of finding a new home as soon as possible; all things considered, the closure of the transfer window presents a real opportunity for sides like Pools.

Sarll admits he will look to exploit the advantages that the almost never-ending National League window offers but insists a wide player remains his top priority.

He said: "The winger is our priority now.

"That's probably superseded any other position, we've spoken a lot about another goalkeeper or another forward, but I think a winger has to be our number one target.

"I want to be really focused, I don't want to devalue the last part just because it's the last part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When Joe (Monks) and I set off in the summer we did so with a desire to recruit real quality.

"We've looked at hundreds of wide players but I want what I think is the right one, the one that's got the right work ethic, the right athletic qualities and the right mentality.

"This last piece is as important as the first piece.

"The one benefit of being a National League club is that the recruitment process pretty much remains ongoing throughout the season.

"That will allow us to react to things that are happening, like suspensions and injuries, and try and fill voids with short-term loans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would much rather have the solution in-house and on a permanent basis.

"The worst thing I hear when a player signs on loan is when they say they've come here to play games - what's that got to do with winning the league or getting promoted?

"We want to give ourselves the best possible chance of winning."

Assuming Pools don't welcome a new winger to the Prestige Group Stadium within the next 48 hours, then Sarll will need to consider how best to cope without a natural left-sided midfielder for Saturday's game against an in-form Braintree side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a few ways in which we can try and maximise our attack centrally, that's something we'll try and adapt to," he said.

"We are imbalanced as we all know because, on the right, Joe has the capability of being high and wide but, on the left, we don't really have anyone who can do that to the same extent.

"It's how we best use the sum of our parts now - I think Dave (Ferguson) is as good an attacking full-back as there is in League Two and the National League. That's something we want to make more of.

"It's a never ending puzzle - we've pulled Adam (Campbell) out into a wider position at times, we're yet to do that with Anthony (Mancini) but it's something we're going to have to look at.

"The players have got to have that sacrificial attitude - it might not be their ideal position, but this is what the team needs right now and they need to have that incredible work ethic."