With just three games left to play, time is running out for players to return to full fitness with several injury concerns continuing to plague Graeme Lee’s squad.

Pools were only able to name five substitutes at the Crown Oil Arena on Easter Monday as they fell to a late defeat at Rochdale.

And that came just three days after Lee named six substitutes in the home defeat to Port Vale.

Jamie Sterry suffered a rib injury in the defeat to Port Vale. Picture by FRANK REID

Jamie Sterry picked up an injury in that defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium which kept him out of the trip to Rochdale while Nicky Featherstone, Joe Grey and Timi Odusina all continued to miss out.

Sterry’s rib injury is a concern for Pools with assistant manager Michael Nelson suggesting he will have to be assessed so as to avoid taking another knock in that area.

Meanwhile captain Featherstone may require a scan on the lower stomach and groin area having not featured since the defeat at home to Salford City.

Grey is a major doubt for the visit of Swindon this weekend while Pools will be hoping they can make a late call on Odusina who has been struggling with a knee injury as numbers remain low for Lee’s side.

Joe Grey has been struggling with a groin injury and is a doubt for Saturday's game with Swindon Town. Picture by FRANK REID

“Jamie is going to be a one we need to monitor,” said Nelson.

“Ribs are a funny one. If he takes another knock on them then he’s probably struggling again so it’s one we need to monitor. Feath has a bit of a groin issue. We’ll probably look to get Feath scanned with a bit of luck to see how he is.

“Timi has a bit of swelling on his knee. He was assessed [before the game at Rochdale] but just wasn't ready.

“He’ll need to be monitored and we’ll have a better idea in the next 24-48 hours as we lead into the next game on Saturday.

“Joe is probably a doubt for Saturday. It might come too soon for him with it being a muscular injury.